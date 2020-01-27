MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man police believe is behind a string of armed robberies has been charged in Multnomah County.
Deondre Rosemon, 46, has been connected to six crimes across the Portland area starting on Jan. 8, according to police.
Investigators say the Ace Hardware store off Northeast Broadway was Rosemon’s first stop in the alleged crime spree. Employees at the store said a man walked into the store just before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 and grabbed a sledgehammer and a pair of sunglasses.
Surveillance video shows the suspect standing by the cash registers and then calmly walking out the door. Employee Bob Maxfield followed and confronted the man outside. Maxfield said the suspect seemed bolder than the typical shoplifter.
“This guy, he didn’t care, it was evident immediately that he did not care, he was gonna walk out with it and nobody was gonna stop him,” Maxfield said.
Outdoor surveillance video shows another employee running after the suspect. That’s when Maxfield says the suspect pulled a gun from his pocket, though Maxfield wasn’t sure if it was real or fake.
According to Ace Hardware, this was the first armed suspect they’ve dealt with at the location. Roseman is facing two counts of robbery in connection with the incident. Investigators believe Roseman also hit two Taboo Video stores, a Cricket Wireless, a convenience store, and a Walgreens Pharmacy, all between Jan. 8 and Jan. 22.
Roseman is scheduled to appear again in court on Feb. 3.
