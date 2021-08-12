NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A 36-year-old man is accused of taking a machete from a retail store and threatening people with it Tuesday evening, according to the Newport Police Department.
At about 9:15 p.m., officers were called out to the Newport Walmart, located at 122 North Coast Highway, on the report of a man who was armed with a machete and threatening people. Officers arrived and were given the machete by a person who said the suspect had dropped it then fled into the store. The suspect, identified as Timothy John Craft, of Bigfork, Montana, was detained by an officer near the front of the store without incident.
An investigation revealed Craft had been involved in a dispute in the parking lot and was upset. Police said he entered the store, grabbed a machete from a display, then returned to the parking lot looking for the person involved in the earlier dispute. Craft was acting erratic and was swinging the machete around while threatening people in the parking lot, according to police.
Craft was later booked into the Lincoln County Jail for charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and disorderly conduct.
(1) comment
I guess they don't keep those things locked up there like they do at the Walmarts around here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.