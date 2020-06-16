PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of threating an African American TriMet operator with a knife and using hate speech is facing several charges, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Dorian Cannon, 48, is facing charges including one count of bias crime in the first degree, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of menacing, and one count of interfering with public transportation.
The incident occurred at the Parkrose Transit Station on June 15, according to court documents, which state that police officers responded to reports of Cannon hanging onto a TriMet bus window and preventing the vehicle from moving.
When officers responded, they learned that Cannon had pulled out a knife and had attempted to board the bus through the driver’s window, and that he was poking the window with the knife.
The driver told investigators that Cannon approached the bus while the driver prepared to begin his route, according to court documents. The driver told Cannon that he could not board and needed to go to a designated pick up location.
The driver reported Cannon became irate and grabbed onto the bus windshield wiper. When the driver attempted to move the bus, Cannon jumped in front of the vehicle and started poking the window of the bus with the knife, according to court documents.
Law enforcement arrested Cannon without incident. When questioned by an officer, Cannon used racial hate speech when providing an account of the incident, according to court documents.
Court documents state that Cannon was convicted of one count of criminal mischief in the first degree and one count of bias crime in the second degree for a bias crime that occurred on Dec. 10 last year. That incident also involved Cannon using racial hate speech toward a TriMet bus driver.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Thats Portland for ya! Was already charged with hate speech and then continues to ride Crimemet and again is causing problems. As if people needed more excuses to NOT use Trimet. He'll be released back to his tent in no time because Potheadland loves losers like this.
catch and release
