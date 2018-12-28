WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A domestic violence suspect was sentenced to 130 months in prison last week after the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says he trapped a woman in his home against her will.
Patrick Michael Paluda was arrested after a standoff with deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in June.
Deputies responded to the home Paluda rented in the 20700 block of Southwest Bingo Lane after a neighbor called 911 to report screaming.
Law enforcement members say they rushed to the scene and found a badly beaten woman trying to escape the home and screaming about a man with a gun inside.
The 29-year-old woman was rushed to an area hospital and treated, the sheriff’s office says.
Paluda, in his 40s, refused to exit the home and barricaded himself inside; he was arrested by members of the Inter-agency Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team after a several-hours standoff.
Investigators say they found evidence that Paluda was holding the woman against her will.
The sheriff’s office says Paluda tried to trap the woman in his house and screwed all windows and doors shut and modified a garage door handle so that it would lock from the outside.
Deputies say Paluda also threatened the woman with a gun and made her fear for her safety. They say they responded in June after Paluda had begun an assault on the victim that lasted for several hours.
Paluda on Dec. 20 was found guilty of assault in the second degree, coercion, strangulation, menacing, felon in possession of a firearm and multiple drug-related charges.
