CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A man was cited on several charges after he used bear spray inside a coffee shop in Corvallis, according to police.
Police said Darren Perreard entered a downtown coffee shop on Sunday and became upset that the business was only accepting debit/credit cards as a COVID-19 precaution.
Perreard discharged bear spray inside the business and two people were affected, according to police.
Officers located Perreard a short distance away from the coffee shop.
Due to Benton County Jail protocols, police said Perreard was cited for assault, unlawful use of mace, possession of methamphetamine, and other related charges.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Officer Brock Bristow at 541-766-6924.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Cited? I guess he was just released then. So what drove him over the edge, withdrawal from coffee or meth?
I can take one look at a face like that..already knowing it's going to involve meth at some point, and make an instant judgment that the world would be far better off without a leach like this..in it.
