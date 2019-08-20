PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 58-year-old man accused of attacking a group of men and yelling at them to go back to their country appeared in court Tuesday morning.
In a Multnomah County courtroom, Robert W. Oden pleaded not guilty to first-degree bias crime, fourth-degree felony assault, two counts of harassment, and two counts of second-degree bias crime.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 10 at around 2 a.m. near CC Slaughters Nightclub and Lounge in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood.
According to court documents, the three victims and a witness, all of whom are Latino, were walking on the sidewalk away from CC Slaughters when Oden stared yelling at them.
Oden used homophobic language towards the group and then started punching them, hitting three on the face, according to court documents.
Court documents state one of the victims had a swollen and bloodied lip.
As the three victims and the witness escaped the scene, Oden yelled, "go back to your country,” court documents allege.
Employees from CC Slaughters called police.
According to court documents, as Oden was being taken into custody he continued to use racial and homophobic language and threatened continued assaults.
It is now a felony in Oregon to commit a bias crime, which means someone intentionally, knowingly and recklessly causes physical injury to another because of their race, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender disability or national origin.
This is the first time the new bias crime law has been charged in Multnomah County, and it is believed to be the first time the crime has been issued statewide, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
