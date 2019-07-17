SALEM, OR (KPTV) – An 80-year-old man has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl.
James Allen Moore was actively involved in his church, where he worked with children for decades, according to Oregon State Police. Moore was arrested Monday and is facing one count of sexual abuse in the first degree.
Law enforcement says the arrest stems from an incident that occurred in early June this year; the incident involved a 9-year-old girl, who was known to Moore, according to OSP.
Due to Moore’s involvement with children, OSP is concerned there could be additional victims.
Anyone with information regarding Moore is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at *OSP or 1-800-442-0776 and reference Detective Ian McKay.
