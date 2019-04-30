MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Rescue crews pulled a man and his dog from the Sandy River at Thousand Acres Park Tuesday afternoon, and say the pair escaped without injury.
The Gresham Fire Department responded just after 3:10 p.m., along with the Corbett Fire Department, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and AMR.
Crews say the man’s exact location wasn’t clear, so they searched the trails and the Sandy River south of the Interstate 84 overpass. The man and his dog were located along the east bank of the river south of I-84.
Crews say both were pulled from the water and transported by Rescue Boat 75 to the Lewis and Clark Boat Ramp, where they were medically evaluated and then released.
