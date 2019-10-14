PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man and his son found a body on a north Portland street on Monday morning.
Police responded to the 10200 block of North Mohawk Avenue at 6:14 a.m. Monday. A man found on the ground was later pronounced dead. Investigators are describing the death as suspicious.
FOX 12 spoke with Joe Phillips, who was driving his son to Bible class Monday morning, when they spotted someone in the street.
“I said to my son as we were driving, ‘Is that somebody laying in the street?’” Phillips said. “And so I backed up and he goes, ‘It is a body.’”
Phillips got out of the car to see if he could help.
“I shook him, and he wasn’t stiff, but he didn’t move,” Phillips told FOX 12.
Phillips called 911.
“I told the operator that if he was breathing, it was really shallow,” Phillips said.
Phillips said the man appeared to have several stab wounds, including a large one under his left arm.
Police did not confirm the man was stabbed and have not released any further information about the investigation.
Phillips said he spent time in the military as part of operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield, but what he saw with his son on Monday left him feeling numb.
“It’s given us a good opportunity to talk about life and how fragile things are, how important they are,” Phillips said. “I’m sure that this guy had hopes and dreams too, that wasn’t getting killed today.”
Police said there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community in connection with this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 503-823-3333.
