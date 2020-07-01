LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies have arrested a man and woman in connection with a string of thefts, burglaries, and property crimes in Marion and Linn Counties.
Anthony Fennimore, 30, and Brittany Davidson, 32, were arrested in connection with the crimes, which date back to May, on Sunday and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Fennimore and Davidson were arrested after detectives served a search warrant in the 700 block of Virginia Street in Stayton. Detectives say they took several reports beginning in May of a man using a face covering to steal from remote areas in Linn County.
In May, they responded to a hydroelectric plant east of Sweet Home where the United States Forest Service reported multiple items stolen. In June, they took a burglary report at the Santiam Ski Lodge near Hoodoo, where a man and a woman broke into the ski lodge.
Detectives said a Nissan Pathfinder was used at both locations, and through investigation, they identified the man associated with the vehicle as Fennimore.
On June 28, deputies investigated several reports of vehicles that had been broken into in the Marion Lakes area of Linn County. That same day, deputies also investigated a report of a vehicle stolen from the Pacific Crest Trailhead off Highway 20 near Hoodoo. The investigations revealed thousands of dollars’ worth of items were stolen during these thefts, including a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Tuesday morning, deputies found the Nissan Pathfinder and the vehicle stolen from the Pacific Crest Trailhead parked at a home in the 700 block of Virginia Street. Deputies served a search warrant and recovered the stolen vehicle and nearly 200 items they believe to be stolen from Marion and Linn counties.
Fennimore was arrested at the home and is facing charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle burglary in the second degree, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, two counts of theft in the first degree, theft in the first degree of a firearm, and two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree.
Davidson was also arrested at the home and is facing charges including burglary in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says it was assisted by the Stayton Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Steve Frambes at 541-967-3950.
