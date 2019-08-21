ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - A man and woman found dead in the Mount Hood National Forest were shot and killed, according to investigators.
Deputies said the investigation into the deaths of Jeremy David Merchant, 43, and Stacy Jean Rickerd, 42, is continuing, with detectives following up on tips from the public and processing evidence.
Merchant and Rickerd were found dead in the area of a shooting pit off 4615 Road and the 130 Spur near Estacada on Aug. 12. Investigators said Merchant and Rickerd were in a long-term relationship. Their dog Talladega was found alive at the scene and has since been placed in the care of family members.
Deputies released the victims' names last week after the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined both died of homicidal violence. Detectives also ruled out the possibility that their deaths were accidental.
On Wednesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that both Merchant and Rickerd had been shot and "died from homicidal violence due to gunshots."
No further details, including possible suspect information, have been released about the ongoing investigation.
Deputies said investigators are still seeking tips from the public about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-723-4949 or https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 19-018794.
