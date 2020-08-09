MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - Milwaukie police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning.
At around 8 a.m., officers were called out to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in the 10500 block of Southeast Main Street. Police said the 911 caller reported that there was a physical altercation with her husband, identified as 51-year-old Robert Woodside. The 911 caller also stated that she was afraid of him and that he would not leave.
Police said the woman locked herself in the bathroom at one point during the call and the 911 dispatcher could hear screaming in the background.
Officers arrived to the scene and saw Woodside exit the apartment with a knife in his hand, according to police.
Police said Woodside "advanced quickly" towards the officers. One officer deployed a Taser, but it did not stop Woodside from advancing. The second officer fired their handgun and struck Woodside, according to police.
Woodside then complied to verbal commands and was taken into custody. Police said Woodside was taken to OHSU and is expected to survive.
No officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.
The officers involved in the incident have been placed on routine administrative leave. Their names are not being released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.