PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland bus stop was destroyed, and a business was left with busted windows after a man went on a destructive streak in broad daylight.
One man said he was working inside his shop when a screaming stranger holding a large metal pipe started smashing through his windows, tearing his way inside.
Steve Swisher said he’s seen some crazy things while working at Small Parts Manufacturing in northeast Portland, but nothing comes close to this.
“It was a trip. I mean, I’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff here on MLK in 30 years, but that was someone with a pipe, swinging trying to come into the window,” said Swisher.
Swisher said the man also destroyed the glass bus stop shelter right outside the shop.
“It literally sounded like a car hit the building, it was thump, thump! He had like a 4-foot piece of metal, like a big long solid pipe. He seemed blank like he was just out of it,” Swisher said.
Swisher said as the man swung a pipe, he quickly called 911 and got everyone inside the shop to safety.
“I grabbed a bar, because I didn’t know if he was in the building. I told everyone to get out,” he said.
That was a good decision, as it turns out, because moments later Swisher said that man jumped inside the business through a smashed-out window.
Swisher said the man threw around tools and broke a few pieces of expensive equipment.
“That’s probably a thousand dollar grinding wheel right there,” said Swisher.
“He probably picked it up and slammed it,” said Swisher while showing FOX 12 crews the damage inside.
Portland police have not yet released that man’s identity or the charges he’s facing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
