LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - Police in Lincoln City caught a man they say broke into a supermarket on Thursday night.
Video shows officers bringing Christian Berry out of the building along U.S. Highway 101. Power was out in the area when the suspect was spotted and was on again by the time he was taken into custody, according to police.
Berry now faces several charges in connection with the incident, including theft, burglary, and criminal mischief.
