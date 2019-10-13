Man arrested, accused of damaging police vehicles in north Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested Saturday, accused of damaging Portland police vehicles in north Portland.
According to police, at 4 p.m. Saturday, a man confronted officers in the North Precinct parking lot and started throwing large rocks at police vehicles.
Police say one of the targeted vehicles was occupied by an officer.
After damaging two vehicles, the suspect ran away. An officer chased him and ultimately brought him to the ground, where he was taken into custody.
Nathan Prime, 27, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on three counts of criminal mischief, one count of interfering with a police officer and one count of attempting to elude on foot.
