Timothy Steven Miller

Timothy Steven Miller, booking photo (Courtesy: Oregon City Police Department)

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Sunday after firing a gun while on the McLoughlin Promenade, according to the Oregon City Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance in the area of 300 Promenade Street.

Police said a witnessed reported a man was on the promenade shooting down into the Blue Heron paper mill. The suspect was reported to be with another person.

Officers arrived to the promenade and quickly detained the suspect, identified as Timothy Steven Miller.

During an investigation, police said it was determined the Miller had randomly fired one round from a 9mm handgun, which was recovered.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(3) comments

ibtaba
ibtaba

This is fake, its illegal for a felon to have a gun, and they all obey the law right???!!!

Report Add Reply
Clackakitty
Clackakitty

Felon in possession of a firearm huh? He's in for a heavy suspended sentence.

Report Add Reply
maxine
maxine

We really need to start demanding that Felon in Possession of a weapon charges are enforced.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.