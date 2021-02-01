OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Sunday after firing a gun while on the McLoughlin Promenade, according to the Oregon City Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance in the area of 300 Promenade Street.
Police said a witnessed reported a man was on the promenade shooting down into the Blue Heron paper mill. The suspect was reported to be with another person.
Officers arrived to the promenade and quickly detained the suspect, identified as Timothy Steven Miller.
During an investigation, police said it was determined the Miller had randomly fired one round from a 9mm handgun, which was recovered.
No one was injured during the shooting.
Miller was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
(3) comments
This is fake, its illegal for a felon to have a gun, and they all obey the law right???!!!
Felon in possession of a firearm huh? He's in for a heavy suspended sentence.
We really need to start demanding that Felon in Possession of a weapon charges are enforced.
