BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding additional victims after a man was arrested for masturbating outside a children's room in Beaverton on Sunday.
Deputies responded to a report of a prowler at the Meadows Apartments at 2867 Southwest 209th Avenue just after midnight. They were told a man was spotted masturbating while looking into the bedroom window of a three-year-old and a one-year-old.
Deputies arrived to find 30-year-old Daniel Stephens of Beaverton sitting in his car, not wearing pants or underwear. Stephens admitted that he had been masturbating inside the apartments' parking lot before they approached him.
Deputies learned that a camera inside the kids' bedroom caught Stephens looking into the room while masturbating. The children's parents also identified Stephens as an employee of a local pizza restaurant who had delivered a pizza a few months ago.
Stephens was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a public indecency charge.
Violent Crimes Unit detectives believe that there may be more victims. Anyone with information about Stephens is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-846-2700.
google maps says papa murphys is right down the street, their slogan is 'Handmade' eww
