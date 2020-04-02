PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old man in southeast Portland.
Benjamin Taylor Johnson, 31, was found dead in a parking lot in the 3300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue earlier this week.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.
Police arrested Joseph David Schneider, 22, in connection with the crime on Thursday. Homicide detectives worked with the Tactical Operations Division and the Detective Coordination Team to identify Schneider as a suspect.
Family members said Johnson managed an area pawn shop. His siblings said was working at the time when he recognized someone in his store who had stolen from the pawn shop earlier that day.
“He immediately thought to go and chase after him and when he started running away, he kicked a bike across at my brother and my brother kept going and he eventually shot him twice, maybe more times,” Jonhson's sister, Emily, said.
Schneider was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He faces charges including one count of murder in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov.
(2) comments
Smoke him!
Way to go, Joseph... you just threw away your entire life at age 22. Nice...
