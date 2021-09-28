CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) – A 40-year-old Alsea man was arrested for sexually abusing a girl in Benton County, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
On Feb. 21, the sheriff’s office said a girl reported that Joshua Allen Reeves had sexually abused her over a five-month period in 2019.
On Sept. 22, deputies located Reeves in Florence. He was interviewed, arrested, taken back to Corvallis and booked into the Benton County Jail. He was charged with two counts of second-degree sex abuse, seven counts of first-degree sodomy, three counts of third-degree sex abuse, three counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual penetration and strangulation.