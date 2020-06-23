PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have arrested a man accused of sexually abusing two children in public.
Police said the separate incidents occurred in northwest Portland over the past 12 days. Officers previously asked for help identifying the 32-year-old suspect, which they said had been featured on the Nextdoor app.
On Tuesday late afternoon, officers confirmed that David Alan Perczak was arrested in connection with the two separate child sex abuse incidents. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where he is facing charges including two counts of sex abuse in the first degree.
Previously, police said the first incident occurred in the 2400 block of Northwest Marshall Street. The second occurred in the 2000 block of Northwest Raleigh Street.
Police said several community members noted the man is often spotted in the 1600 block of Northwest 25th Avenue at Wallace Park or in the 800 block of Northwest 11th Avenue at Jamison Square.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
If he was doing it in public how was he not caught? I call bs on the allegations. What did he really do?
Let Jo Ann Hardesty investigate this, she can handle anything.
Merlin dear your so funny hahahaaa [lol][thumbup]
[thumbup]
She wants a city without law and order where criminals can feel safe.
[thumbup]Great idea[thumbup]
