OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV)- Oregon City Police have identified the person suspected of starting the fire at the former Blue Heron Paper Mill on Saturday.
Officers responded to a report of a criminal trespass around 1:30 p.m. A witness had reported someone throwing items from a window in one of the mill’s vacant buildings. When they arrived, they noticed furniture being thrown from an upstairs window. The officers then noticed the smoke shortly after.
Enrique Omar Mejia, 29, was found and taken into custody without incident while firefighters worked to put out the fire.
Mejia was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on one count of second-degree arson, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Investigators are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and asking anyone who has information about the fire to please contact the Oregon City Police Department tip line: 503-905-3505. Reference OCPD case # 20-025904.
