WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he stole a package from his neighbor in Aloha.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said detectives with the Property Crimes Unit worked with the United States Postal Inspection Service to set up a bait package in hopes of catching a thief in the act.
On Tuesday, investigators delivered a package containing an electronic tracking device to the victim's front door.
According to the sheriff's office, a man from a nearby apartment unit took the package.
Deputies responded to the apartment unit and located the bait package inside. The sheriff's office said the box had been opened and the contents emptied.
Deputies arrested Terral Michael Taylor on charges of mail theft and second-degree theft.
The sheriff's office said Property Crimes Unit detectives have placed numerous bait packages for the last four years to defer potential thieves and catch theft suspects.
