Man arrested, accused of strangling woman and shooting her car's tire

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested a man who they say shot a woman’s car tire during a domestic violence incident on Sunday.
Just after 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a man and woman. As officers were responding, they also learned that witnesses heard the sound of a gunshot.
When they arrived, witnesses pointed out a suspect vehicle that was leaving the scene. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, 28-year-old Henry F. Edwards Jr.
During the investigation, officers determined that during an argument, Edwards fired a gun at the tire of the woman’s car, flattening it. Police say Edwards also strangled her.
Edwards was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on domestic violence charges of unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, strangulation (2 counts), menacing, unlawful discharge of a firearm (city code), interfering with making a police report, criminal mischief in the second degree, and criminal mischief in the third degree.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
