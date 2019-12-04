PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot people near a MAX station in Portland on Wednesday.
Officers arrested Ryan M. Larson, 32, without incident at the East 122nd Avenue MAX platform after TriMet fare inspectors called 911 to report the threats.
Officers found a replica gun they say was associated with Larson near the scene.
Police say Larson was wanted for a probable cause arrest involving an earlier robbery.
The incident disrupted MAX Blue Line service for close to an hour.
Larson was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail, where he is facing charges including robbery, interfering with public transportation, and disorderly conduct.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.