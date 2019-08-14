PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested a suspect Wednesday afternoon after they say someone threw Molotov cocktails in two people’s yards in southeast Portland.
Jesse David Bennett, 27, is facing charges including two counts of possession of a destructive device and two counts of unlawful manufacture of a destructive device in connection with the incidents, which occurred in the 3900 block of Southeast 104th Avenue, according to police.
Investigators say Bennett lives in the same neighborhood as the victims in the alleged crimes, which they say occurred Monday around 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday just after 9:30 a.m.
Police Tuesday said the victim in one of the incidents received intimidating text messages from someone claiming to be the suspect. The message came from an unfamiliar number and said the victim was targeted due to their sexual orientation, according to law enforcement.
Bennett was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail; at this point, he is not facing any bias charges.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
What a Moron!!
