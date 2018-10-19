CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of trying to steal a car from two teenage sisters in Hazel Dell earlier this week.
Devin Brubaker, 27, was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of second-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and vehicle prowling.
The attempted theft happened Tuesday night at the Safeway, located at 408 Northeast 81st Street.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Brubaker confronted 13 and 18-year-old sisters stating they had stolen his family's car. Brubaker then entered the passenger side of the vehicle and tried to remove the keys out of the ignition while yelling at one of the girls to exit the vehicle.
The affidavit states that Brubaker was unable to get the keys out because the car was in neutral.
Brubaker gave up and ran off, but Safeway employees were able to take two photos of him.
A Clark County deputy was able to positively identify Brubaker with previous booking photos.
According to the affidavit, Brubaker told the deputy he confronted the girls because he believed they were in his stolen car. He said "he approached the car yelling at the girls and watched the passenger leave the car running and leave the door open."
When the deputy asked Brubaker why he entered the car and tried to take the keys, he turned away from the deputy and didn't speak, according to the affidavit.
Brubaker made his first court appearance on Thursday. He is due back in court on Nov. 1.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
