Man arrested after armed robbery at Walgreens in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police arrested a man after an armed robbery at a Walgreens in northeast Portland Monday night.
Police say at about 9 p.m., the man went inside the store on Northeast Glisan Street, near Northeast 122nd Avenue.
Police say he pulled out a gun, stole keys and left the location.
The man tried to take the vehicle associated with the keys but was unable to, according to police.
Police say he then went back inside the Walgreens, stole pharmaceuticals and left again.
Officers were searching for him with a K-9 when they say his mother called dispatch and said he wanted to turn himself in.
Police located the suspect, 37-year-old Nikolaus Heifner, and took him into custody at The Bottle Drop nearby. Officers also found the firearm that was believed to be used in the incident.
Heifner is expected to be lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges related to the incident.
Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Robbery Detail Detectives at 503-823-0405.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.