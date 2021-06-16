VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A man was arrested after allegedly striking another man after an argument at a Vancouver bar on Friday.
Vancouver Police Department officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at The Spot Tavern at 7225 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard at approximately 12:20 a.m., according to court documents. Initial reports say that the suspect, George Guillaume, had struck the victim, Jason Spicer, with a machete and almost cut his arm off.
Spicer suffered a four-inch laceration to his left arm down to the bone, according to court records. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Guillaume, who was reportedly intoxicated, told police that he had gotten into an argument with two and then later said, three men. They had then “gone after him, struck him in the ribs, and he pulled a machete to defend himself.”
Spicer, who was also reportedly intoxicated, told police that he was outside talking to a group of women when Guillaume interrupted their conversation. Spicer told him to leave because he was making things awkward, according to court documents. He and Guillaume exchanged words, and then Guillaume swung at him while saying, “I’m going to cut your f****** head off.” Spicer said he didn’t see the machete and wasn’t sure when it came into play.
Witnessed told police that they saw Guillaume holding the machete about 15 feet away from Spicer, who had his fists up. Spicer began backing away, but Guillaume continued to walk toward him and swung the machete at Spicer’s head. Another witness said they saw Guillaume walk back to his van to get the machete and that he was followed by Spicer, according to court documents.
The confrontation was captured on surveillance, and a witness also captured the incident on video.
