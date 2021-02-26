ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – One man is in jail after deputies say he and another man carjacked a Cadillac during a test drive on Friday.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they got a report of an armed carjacking near Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest 178th Avenue just before 4 p.m. Deputies learned that the two suspects were test driving a 2019 Cadillac XTS with a Carr Chevrolet employee. The men told the employee they had a gun and ordered him out of the car.
Deputies began searching for the car and within five minutes, a Beaverton police officer found it on Southwest Farmington Road near Southwest Watson Avenue. After stopping the car, deputies saw one of the men had gotten out somewhere along the way.
Jermel Taylor, 34, is now facing charges in connection with the carjacking including robbery in the second degree. His bail is set at $250,000.
After searching the surrounding area, deputies were not able to find the second suspect. He is described as a black man, about 5’5” with a medium build. He was last seen wearing all black with a white mask.
If you have any information about this case or the second suspect, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.
