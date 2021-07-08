Man arrested after chase and standoff on Highway 30 in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Troopers say one man is in custody after a chase and standoff on Highway 30 that took place Wednesday night.
At 9:06 p.m. troopers with Oregon State Police reported seeing a white Ford F-250 driving recklessly at 95 mph on Highway 30 near milepost 25 westbound. Troopers tried to stop the Ford but the driver fled. After the troopers vehicle was disabled an officer with St. Helens Police took over the pursuit near Butterfield Road.
The suspect was later taken into custody by St. Helens Police and taken to Emanuel Hospital. The hospital reported a BAC of 0.33%. A search warrant was granted and two vials of blood were seized as evidence.
The suspect, Paul Leonard Whipkey, was later taken to the Columbia County jail where he was booked and lodged on multiple charges including DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering a person, hit and run, attempted assault on a public safety officer and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.