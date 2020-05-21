SANDY, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested and another was detained on Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in Sandy, according to police.
Officers say one male, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Joseph David Paul Anaya, 26, of Sandy, was arrested without incident after officers responded to the 15000 block of Bluff Road around 5:15 p.m.
Police say the person who was detained left the scene in a vehicle after the shooting and was contacted by police. The person was detained and is currently in police custody.
There is no threat to the public in relation to this incident. Detectives say they are in the process of interviewing witnesses and will release additional information as it becomes available.
The Sandy Police Department was assisted at the scene by personnel from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, Clackamas County Major Crimes Team, and Oregon State Police.
