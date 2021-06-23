PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested after he broke into two homes and confronted people with various weapons in Southeast Portland on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2600 block of Southeast 160th Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. A caller had reported hearing gunshots outside his home. A man with a gun entered the house claiming that someone was following him and shot him.
He ran away before officers could arrive.
He was described as a Black man wearing pants, no shirt or shoes. Officers also found shell casings near the location of the call and believe they were associated with the incident.
At approximately 3:44 a.m., a caller in the 15700 block of Southeast Clinton Street reported hearing someone at their back door and could see a Black man holding what they believed was a handgun.
Just before 4:00 a.m., another caller reported a Black man in their upstairs bedroom at a different house in the same area. The man had allegedly climbed up to the roof using a ladder, then fell through the roof into the home.
Two of the three people in the home got out as officers were responding. The third person remained inside with the man, who was blocking the resident's path to leave.
According to police, officers spent about an hour on the phone with the man in crisis before he came out. He was taken into custody without further incident, then transported to an area hospital to be evaluated.
Police said the man, identified as 37-year-old Darryl C. Davis, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with:
- First-degree of kidnapping
- Two counts of first-degree burglary
- Three counts of menacing
- Fourth-degree assault, strangulation
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
- Possession of a loaded firearm
- Discharging a firearm in the city
- Recklessly endangering another person
The residents were not injured.
(3) comments
Drug addicted vagrant falls through roof in really bad part of town.
In crisis? Is that the woke way of saying a drugged up criminal is breaking into your home?
Pretty much. That's the new normal. Every criminal has an excuse. But it's hard to get money for a non-profit to help "drug-crazed criminals" - much easier to have your hand out to help "people in crisis."
