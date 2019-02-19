PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man who crashed into Gales Creek after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit last week has been arrested, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
The North Plains Police Department arrested Jeremiah Libbee, 23, in Portland Tuesday afternoon.
Libbee, of Hillsboro, is being held at the Washington County Jail and is facing charges of third-degree assault, attempt to elude, reckless endangering, reckless driving, and driving while criminally suspended in connection to Feb. 15 crash off Highway 6.
A passenger in Libbee’s car Feb. 15 suffered critical injuries after deputies say Libbee crashed down a steep embankment in the 55900 block of Highway 6, hit a tree and ended up 20 feet below the road in Gales Creek.
Deputies Monday said the passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Gaston, was in stable condition at a Portland hospital; the sheriff’s office hasn’t identified the woman but says she is considered a victim.
Libbee was also hurt in the crash, but his injuries were not life-threatening. Deputies Monday said he had been discharged from the hospital.
Law enforcement says Libbee crashed into Gales Creek after a North Plains police officer spotted him going nearly 90 mph on Highway 26. A deputy was waiting near a Shell gas station on Highway 6 with spike strips to try to stop the car and, when it came around the corner, Libbee lost control, and one of the tires’ hit the spike strip, according to law enforcement.
Portland police assisted North Plains police in Libbee's arrest Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office released information about the Libbee’s arrest on behalf of the North Plains Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.