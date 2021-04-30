Man arrested after high-speed pursuit in Eugene

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say one man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase that included a crash between the suspect and a mother with her baby in the vehicle.
On Thursday, at about 7:44 p.m., the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a red Toyota Tacoma driving in excess of 100 mph in the area of Clear Lake Road and Greenhill Road. The caller added that the vehicle had beer cans flying out of the back, was passing erratically and had driven in and out of the ditch multiple times.
At about 8:14 p.m., a deputy saw a vehicle that matched the description from earlier traveling eastbound on East 7th Avenue in Eugene at about 70 mph. The deputy reported the Tacoma was speeding through red lights and swerving all over the road. The deputy tried to stop the truck, but the driver fled and a chase started on Interstate 105 towards Interstate 5.
Deputies say the Tacoma reached a speed of 100 mph during the chase. At one point, the Tacoma crashed into another vehicle driven by a mother who was with her baby. Neither of them were hurt.
The chase continued to West 11th Avenue then ended off Royal Avenue shortly after the driver lost control and hit a traffic sign. Deputies say the driver, identified as 21-year-old Jesse Bravo, got out of the vehicle and challenged deputies and officers to kill him. The driver failed to obey police commands and reached at his waist and into his pockets multiple times. A police K9 was brought in and Bravo was taken into custody.
Bravo had minimal injuries and was transported to the hospital for evaluation. He was later lodged at the Lane County Jail for attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of failing to perform the duties of a driver, driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, reckless driving, four counts of reckless endangering and driving while suspended.
