SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday night after police say he locked himself in a gas station bathroom and threatened officers.
Police were called out to the AM/PM, located in the 2900 block of Market Street Northeast, at around 9:20 p.m.
According to police, Justin Goodenough had locked himself in a bathroom, refused to come out and began destroying the fixtures inside. He also told officers that he was armed and made threats to harm officers if they tried to take him into custody.
A crisis negotiator was called to the scene and tried to negotiate with Goodenough for over an hour.
Police said a tactical plan was implemented after negotiations failed.
After officers used a flash-sound-distraction device at the entrance of the bathroom, Goodenough exited and surrendered.
Goodenough was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on charges of first-degree attempted arson, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree trespass and interfering with a peace officer.
Police said Goodenough was treated for minor injuries he sustained while destroying the bathroom.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.