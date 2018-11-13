MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A wanted man who was barricaded in a home in Marion County has been arrested after a lengthy standoff.
At about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Marion Road Southeast near Stayton Road Southeast on reports of a domestic disturbance.
When they arrived, a man brandished a knife and a hatchet at the deputies. The deputies were able to back away and called for assistance.
Investigators say the man, who has outstanding felony warrants, barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out.
After a nearly nine-hour standoff, deputies arrested 51-year-old John Leonard Rousseau.
Rousseau is being taken to Salem Hospital to be treated for minor injuries that he sustained during the standoff. Deputies say he held SWAT members at bay while armed with a knife and what appeared to be a small caliber rifle.
Once he has been treated for his injuries, Rousseau will be taken to the Marion County Jail for two outstanding warrants for the charges of criminal mischief and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
He was also arrested for three counts of menacing and the unlawful use of a weapon.
Neighbors were either evacuated from their homes or told to shelter in place while the standoff was happening.
