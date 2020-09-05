OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV)- A man was arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Oregon City on Saturday, according to Oregon City Police.
Officers responded to the 15900 block of Moss Lake Way just after 8:45 a.m. on a report of a suspicious vehicle that had “showed up overnight.” A Gladstone Police Department K-9 handler responded to assist after they learned that the license plate on the vehicle had been previously reported stolen, police said.
Officers attempted to contact the driver, later identified as Craig McCarthy, but he drove away.
During a brief encounter, McCarthy rammed his car into a police car and shots were fired by officers. He was taken into custody after he attempted to run away.
McCarthy was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries from the K-9 and crash, police said. An officer was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.
Several officers were placed on administrative leave which is standard practice.
McCarthy was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on assault II, failure to perform duties of driver to injured persons, criminal mischief I, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle and reckless endangering use of a vehicle.
The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the OCPD tip line at 503-496-1616. Reference OCPD case #20-019044.
