CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested a 29-year-old man after a chase involving a rental box truck ended on Interstate 205 near Johnson Creek Monday.
Officers tried to pull Ryan Anthony Ellis over Monday afternoon during a pedestrian enforcement operation near Canby-area schools, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Officers at the enforcement operation said they believed Ellis to be a suspect in several thefts.
Ellis refused to pull over and led officers on a chase through town, onto Highway 99E, and eventually onto I-205, according to law enforcement.
Officers during the chase used spike strips several times on Highway 99E and once on I-205, eventually ending the chase near Johnson Creek when a deputy used a PIT maneuver. The PIT maneuver caused the box truck to flip and land off the shoulder of the road in a dirt berm, according to the sheriff’s office.
Several items were thrown from the back of the truck due to the impact of the collision, including two metal 55-gallon barrels deputies say appeared to contain gasoline. Firefighters were called to the scene to make sure there were no negative environmental impacts.
Ellis was evaluated at the scene for injuries and transported to Emanuel Hospital, along with a passenger in the truck, according to authorities.
The passenger told deputies they were not involved in any crimes associated with the incident. Deputies did not arrest the passenger. Canby police continue to investigate.
According to the sheriff’s office, Ellis is facing charges after damaging property while he was driving and attempting to elude police in the box truck, which deputies say was reported as stolen.
Ellis was arrested on multiple warrants, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and giving false information. He was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail, where he is being investigated and charged for the following crimes:
- Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer – in vehicle
- Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer – on foot
- Reckless driving
- Reckless endangering
- Failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damage
- Failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured person
- Resisting arrest
- Interfering with a peace officer
- Criminal driving while suspended or revoked – misdemeanor
- Assault 2 – felony
Law enforcement continues to investigate and says anyone with additional information should call Detective Kyle Krupicka at 503-266-0713 or the Canby Police Department's main number at 503-266-1104.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.