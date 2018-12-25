PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 23-year-old man was arrested Christmas morning in northeast Portland after police say he carjacked a minivan Monday.
Mark Anthony Fernandez faces charges of second-degree robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts failure to perform the duties of a driver – property damage and attempt to elude police officer.
At 8:50 a.m., Fernandez was arrested by officers near Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Police had observed him driving a maroon Chrysler Town and Country minivan that was stolen Monday in downtown Portland.
The minivan was seen Tuesday morning being driven in the area of North Union Court and North Hayden Meadows Drive.
Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on the minivan, but the driver fled.
Officers launched a pursuit of the minivan but stopped a short while later after they determined the driver’s actions were believed to be a danger to the public.
The minivan was quickly located again in the area of Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard and an officer performed a pursuit intervention technique that was successful.
The driver, identified as Fernandez, was taken into custody without further incident.
When officers searched the minivan, they found a replica firearm which they believe was used in the Monday robbery. The fake gun was seized as evidence.
Fernandez was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and police are asking anyone with information on him or the robbery to contact Portland Police Bureau Detective Division Robbery Detail Detective Kenneth Reynolds at 503-823-0407 or Kenneth.Reynolds@portlandoregon.gov
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
