PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was in jail Saturday, after police say he went on a rampage with a baseball bat, attacking random people in Portland.
Police say Trendlon Brewer was arrested earlier this week after a series of attacks. Several people were hurt, including an officer who was hit in the face.
Two days before Christmas, Alexa Simpson and her mom Vanessa Perone were riding a MAX train in northeast Portland. They said they noticed a man sitting on the train with a metal bat. Simpson said he mumbled something at them, but they couldn’t understand what he was saying. When they made it to the Rosa Parks MAX stop, they said Brewer followed them out.
“He just at that moment just raised his bat and literally started beating us,” Perone said.
The women said the attack came out of nowhere.
“He hit me in the head first, so I felt blood at that point,” Perone said.
Perone said she was knocked to the ground. She told her daughter to run.
“All I could think of was I had a backpack on too, was just to hover over her and protect her and get her up so we could both run because I wasn’t going to leave her. I just couldn’t do that. That’s my mother,” Simpson said.
“She just shielded me, and he continually hit her as hard as he could,” Perone said. “We literally could have died at that moment.”
Simpson said she was hit eight or nine times before they could run off. They found a nearby neighbor to let them inside and to help call 911.
“I have two marks on my arm, two on my shoulder, two big spots on my head. My rear side has two other spots you can see. There are quite a few hit marks on me,” Simpson said.
Court documents obtained by FOX 12 show this was just one incident in a disturbing string of attacks.
Documents reveal that Brewer is accused of attacking a man with a bat near a Burgerville on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Tuesday night. He then allegedly attacked the women early Wednesday morning. Court documents show that on Christmas Eve morning, Brewer continued his assaults, striking several people with his bat off Northwest Flanders and Northwest Broadway. When police showed up, he fought with them too, hitting an officer in the face before a bystander helped police take him into custody.
Perone said she can’t get the night out of her head.
“Just constantly seeing it, the image of him hurting my child. Myself, I’m not concerned about. I mean, I was injured, but it was her. How he hurt my baby and the fact that she covered me and sheltered me. It was very traumatic,” Perone said.
Perone and Simpson are houseless but said Clackamas County is helping them with motel accommodations for a few days while they recover.
“I’m just glad that we’re here today, and I’m sorry to hear that he hurt other people. I’m just glad that he’s caught and behind bars,” Perone said.
Brewer is being held at the Multnomah County Jail on four counts of assault along with other weapons charges.
