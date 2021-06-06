Man arrested after shooting in McMinnville

MICMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing multiple charges after he used a stun gun on a man and then shot him on Saturday afternoon, according to McMinnville police.
The McMinnville Police Department said at about 3 p.m. Saturday, it responded to the 900 block of East Second Street for a disturbance. Once officers arrived, they learned there was an argument between Estevan Pacheco and David Blewett. They learned Pacheco used a stun gun on Blewett several times. Police could not locate the Pacheco.
About an hour and a half later, officers responded to the same location for a shooting call. Officers learned this time, Pacheco had shot Blewett with at least one round. Pacheco again left the scene before officers arrived.
After an investigation, police arrested Pacheco at a residence in Independence at about 6 a.m. on Sunday with the help of Oregon State Police. He was taken to the Yamhill County Jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder.
Blewett was taken to the hospital due to his injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed either incident or has additional information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Scott Fessler or Sgt. Cully Desmond at the McMinnville Police Department non-emergency phone number (503) 434-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.