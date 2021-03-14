ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested for shooting a gun inside an Aloha apartment complex on Saturday, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to gunfire reports at the Farmington Townhome apartments on Southwest Farmington Road just before 11:00 p.m. When they arrived, they spoke to “two intoxicated men who lived at the apartment in question.”
After seeing a gun inside the apartment on the kitchen table, deputies checked the serial number on the gun and learned that it had been stolen in Portland back in October of last year, according to WCSO.
Deputies arrested Thomas D. Coupland, 21, for unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person and first-degree theft for stealing the gun.
