Man arrested after standoff with police at Gresham apartment

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police were in a standoff with a suspect at an apartment complex in Gresham Thursday afternoon.
The suspect, a man, barricaded himself inside the building on Southeast 204th Place near Southeast Stark Street after some sort of domestic violence situation, according to law enforcement.
The man was arrested later Thursday afternoon, police said.
Officers confirm the victim is safe. No other details were immediately available for release.
