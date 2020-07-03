WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A convicted felon was arrested after he threatened a family with a semi-automatic handgun in Washington County on Friday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to home in the 100 block of south Magnolia Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect had already left by the time the first deputy arrived.
The victims told deputies that they knew the man who came to their front door and threatened them with a semi-automatic handgun that had an extended magazine.
At 12:04 p.m. a patrol sergeant spotted the car in the Rock Creek area. A man who matched the suspect’s description jumped out and ran but was quickly taken into custody.
Jalen Traylor, 22, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Deputies recovered the semi-automatic handgun with the extended magazine inside the car.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
And the provenance of the gun?
