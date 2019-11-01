LONGVIEW, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a Longview landlord’s death.
Law enforcement Thursday said they were investigating after a woman found Arthur Mahlum, her landlord, dead. The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office said the 73-year-old died from a gunshot wound.
Police in California later arrested David J.E. Daniel Jr., 31, on a warrant.
Detectives from the Longview Police Department Friday arrested him on charges of first degree murder in connection with Mahlum’s death. Daniel is expected to face additional charges as the investigation continues, according to police.
According to investigators, Mahlum’s green 1996 Chevrolet Silverado was found in Barstow, California.
Officers do not believe there are any safety risks to the public related to this case.
Anyone who saw or had contact with Daniel between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31 is asked to contact Detective Trevor Eades at 360-442-5800.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.