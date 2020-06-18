MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of kidnapping a woman was arrested late Wednesday night at a truck stop in Troutdale, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found Lanny Bieroth, 49, inside a tractor truck in the 400 block of Northwest Frontage Road at approximately 11:51 p.m. He was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
According to law enforcement, the victim reported that she was held against her will and assaulted as she and Bieroth traveled from California to Troutdale.
The woman was able to escape and get to safety inside a convenience store. She was later taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. Detectives and a member of the Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team responded to assist in the investigation.
Bieroth is facing charges including kidnapping in the second degree. The sheriff’s office says additional charges are expected in other jurisdictions. Detectives continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
