WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An Aloha man was arrested and charged with a hate crime after he threatened a FedEx delivery driver with a gun Sunday, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
WCSO said the FedEx driver was out delivering packages near Southwest Cascadia Street and Southwest 188th Avenue in Aloha when a man came out of his house and stood in the street and blocked the FedEx truck.
Investigators say the man identified as Rodney Bryant, 68, of Aloha, yelled racial slurs at the driver, who is a black male. The driver was able to drive away, but Bryant got into his car and pulled up along the FedEx truck with his door open. The driver could see that Bryant had a gun.
Investigators said Bryant continued to make racial slurs at the driver and said: “he wasn’t afraid to use it.”
The FedEx driver was able to get away and call 911.
Bryant was arrested, and a pellet gun was recovered, according to WCSO. The pellet gun had no orange tip, which distinguishes it from a real gun. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree bias crime, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
His bail is set at $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.