Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with deadly Old Town assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says it has arrested a man in connection with a deadly assault that occurred in the Old Town neighborhood.

Portland police: Man brutally assaulted in Old Town dies from injuries PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 46-year-old man who was brutally assaulted early Sunday morning in the Old Town area of Portland has died.

The assault happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 13. Officers responded to the area of Northwest Third Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street and found 46-year-old James Anthony Wise unconscious. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said Homicide Detectives identified the suspect as 21-year-old Elijah Williams, of Portland. A warrant for his arrest was obtained by police.

On Saturday, just after 2:30 p.m., authorities located and arrested Williams in the area of Southeast 140th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. Police said Williams was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and third-degree assault.

The investigation is ongoing, and Homicide Detectives are looking for more witnesses to the assault. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at (503) 823-0871 or Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696 or Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.