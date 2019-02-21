UNION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A SWAT team arrested a 72-year-old man Thursday in connection to a woman’s shooting death in eastern Oregon last year.
Ronald D. Lee was taken into custody just before 9:20 a.m. on an arrest warrant following a grand jury indictment for murder, the Union County Sheriff’s Office says.
The charge stems from the death of Loretta A. Williams, 62, on the morning of Nov. 18, 2018 at her home on Conley Road on the outskirts of Cove, a small city about 16 miles east of La Grande.
Williams called 911 around 1:40 a.m. to report a man in her backyard, according to deputies, who say dispatchers heard Williams confront the man and then heard a loud noise before losing contact with her.
The murder indictment was issued after a lengthy investigation by the Union County Major Crimes team, which consists of members from the sheriff’s office, the La Grande Police Department, Oregon State Police and the Union County District Attorney’s Office, according to the sheriff’s office.
