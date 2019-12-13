MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A man was stabbed while inside the McMinnville Public Library Friday afternoon, according to police.
The stabbing occurred on the second floor of the library off Northwest Adams Street just before 3 p.m.
The man suffered serious injuries and was transported to Oregon Health & Sciences University Hospital after receiving treatment at an area hospital.
Jose Nicholo Dominguez, 19, was identified as a suspect and was later detained outside a 7-11 convenience store. Dominguez was lodged at the Yamhill County Correctional Facility, where he faces a charge of assault in the first degree.
As of Friday night, the victim was in stable condition, police said. McMinnville police continue to investigate.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sgt. Steve Macartney at (503) 435-5622 or Steve.Macartney@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.
